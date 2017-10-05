-
Latest Essays
- A Tribute to the Blasphemer’s Mother: Shelomit, Daughter of Divri
- Purity of Priests: Contamination through Marriage
- Violating the Holiness of God’s Camp: The Story of the Blasphemer
- Israel’s Formative and Core Revelation: "You Shall be Holy"
- The Exodus, the Alien, and the Neighbor
- Male Homosexual Intercourse Is Prohibited - In One Part of the Torah
- Poetic Laws
- The Parturient’s “Days of Purity”: From Torah to Halacha
- Tzaraat in Light of Its Mesopotamian Parallels
- Vayikra, “And He Called”: How Can a Book Start with “And”?
- Memories Evoked by Yom Shoah uMeshoah
- Communicating Catastrophe
- On the Origins of Tevilah (Ritual Immersion)
- Ancient Mapping: Israelite Versus Egyptian Orientation
- Passover
- Envisaging the Exodus Story: Meet the Egyptians
The Latest Essays @ TheGemara.com
Concluding a Tractate with King Shapur’s Praise and Practice of Rabbinic Law
“All Dreams Follow the Interpretation” – Even for the Rabbis!
The Development of the Chanukah Oil Miracle in Context of Zoroastrian Fire Veneration
Kimchit’s Head Covering: Between Rabbis and Priests
Enoch’s Walk with God Ends Badly in Babylonia
A Philosophical Exploration of Shinuy: What Constitutes Change?
Blog
-