Latest Essays
- "This is the Torah" for the Priests Performing the Offerings
- The Plague of Dead Fish
- Darius II Delays the Festival of Matzot in 418 BCE
- Despoiling the Egyptians: A Concerning Jewish Legacy?
- A Feminist Literalist Allegorical Reading of Shir Hashirim
- The Egyptian “Magicians”
- "Mitzvah Piety" and the Need for Individual Atonement
- Revelation and Authority: Author’s Response
- What was the Tachash Covering the Tabernacle?
- The Readers Access to the Divine: Solomon’s Temple vs. Israel’s Mishkan
- The Materiality of a Divine Dwelling
- The Red Heifer in Synagogue: Purifying Israel from Sin
- What Was the Sin of the Golden Calf?
- The 220-Year History of the Achaemenid Persian Empire
- Haman's Antisemitism: What Did He Not Like About the Jews?
- Ahasuerus and Vashti: The Story Megillat Esther Does Not Tell You
The Latest Essays @ TheGemara.com
Concluding a Tractate with King Shapur’s Praise and Practice of Rabbinic Law
“All Dreams Follow the Interpretation” – Even for the Rabbis!
The Development of the Chanukah Oil Miracle in Context of Zoroastrian Fire Veneration
Kimchit’s Head Covering: Between Rabbis and Priests
Enoch’s Walk with God Ends Badly in Babylonia
A Philosophical Exploration of Shinuy: What Constitutes Change?
